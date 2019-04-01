<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Three men, Amechi Dukur, Totimi Johnson and Yusuf Ahmed, were on Monday arraigned before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged membership of an unlawful society.

Dukur, 25, Johnson, 18 and Ahmed, 21, are facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, membership of unlawful society and breach of peace.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the trio, along with others still at large, committed the alleged offences on March 1, at 2.00 p.m. at Akala area of Mushin, Lagos.

Ihiehie said the defendants and their accomplices, conspired and conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by using some dangerous weapons to threaten the community.

He also alleged that the defendants belonged to an unlawful society called the Eiye Confraternity.

The offences contravened Sections 42(a) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Ruling on the bail application, the Magistrate, E. Kubeinje, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Kubeinje said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed, and with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until April 24, for further hearing.