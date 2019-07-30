<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police, on Tuesday, arraigned three applicants in a Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly being in possession of cannabis.

The police charged Abubakar Sani, Abdul Jafiya and Osasha Kazeem with one count of unlawful possession of marijuana.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, told the court the defendants committed the offence on July 2.

Lawal informed the court that on July 2, at about 11. 50 p.m., a team of police officers from the Garki Police Station, while on a Stop and Search operation at Area 1 roundabout, arrested the defendants.

The prosecution counsel also told the court that during the course of investigation, the defendants were unable to give account of how and when they got the cannabis.

Lawal said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 319 ”A” of the Penal Code law.

After the charges were read to them, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N20,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be responsible citizens who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Kagarko then adjourned the case until Aug. 5, for trial.