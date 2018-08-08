Three men were on Wednesday brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly beating a police sergeant while on duty.

The accused — Gideon Nnanedu, 36; Kenneth Mba, 28; and Christian Ifegbu — all residents of Oko-Afo near Badagry, are being tried for assault, breach of peace and felony.

The three men assaulted Sgt. Benard Achon attached to Morogbo Police Station, Badagry, by beating him while on official duty, according to Prosecutor Akpan Ikem.

He said the accused committed the offences on July 31 about 9.30 a.m. at Oko-Afo.

The offences contravened Sections 172, 166 and 404 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The accused pleaded not guilty.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya granted them bail in the sum of N100, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 5 for hearing.