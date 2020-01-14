<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





No fewer than three people suspected to be members of the Kwankwasiyya group died following a ghastly accident along Kaduna-Abuja road, as two were injured.

This was contained in a statement issued to reporters by Sanusi B. Dawakin Tofa, an aide to the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Abba K. Yusuf.

“We received the sad news of passing away, three of our members who were on their way to Abuja when their car crashed in Kaduna.” The statement said.

It said, two others sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.





The deceased were identified as Faisal Dabo, Abba Shehe and Hassan while those with injuries are Yahaya Muhammad and Imam.

Commiserating with the family members of the victims, he said that the deceased would be buried according to Islamic rites by their respective relatives in Kano.

“We pray for the quick recovery of the injured victims and for the deceased may Jannatul firdaus be their final abode. We also pray to Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala to give their families and all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”