At least three people have been killed while three others sustained varying degrees of injury after a white Mercedes Benz 4Matic 2016 model collided with two commercial tricycles around CITEC Estate, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the white Benz with number plate, SRP 553 QG, was said to have been drunk and was on high speed around 6.50am on Saturday when he rammed into the tricycles.

At least three persons were killed when the Benz somersaulted while three others were knocked down.

After the incident, the driver of the Benz was said to have jumped into another vehicle and fled the scene with his companion.

The FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force has launched a manhunt for a reckless driver suspected to have killed three people and injured three others in the early hours of Saturday in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Anjuguri Manza, confirmed this to newsmen on Saturday.

The driver, suspected to have been drunk, was driving a white Mercedes Benz Sports Utility Vehicle around 6.50am with no number plate when the accident occurred.

The Benz was said to have rammed into a tricycle and two other vehicles, killing the driver and passengers as well as some pedestrians, somersaulting in the process.

An eyewitness, who posted a video of the incident online, said immediately after the crash, the driver fled with a companion and entered into another car which sped off.

The police spokesman told newsmen that investigations had begun into the matter.

“We have begun investigations into the accident but I cannot say much for now because I don’t have much detail,” he said.

The Spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, said three persons were killed while three were injured.

He said the three corpses had been evacuated while the survivors had been conveyed to the Kubwa General Hospital.