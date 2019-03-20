



A midnight clash among rival cult groups in Kabawa area of Lokoja has resulted in the death of three persons.

According to a source, while one of the cult group was holding its meeting at about 11:00 pm, another cult group was said to have stormed the meeting venue, opening fire at the members.

As at the time of this report, several houses have been set ablaze, with many residents now forced to flee the area.

The Commissioner of Police has, however, deployed a team of armed men following the renewed shooting by the cult groups in the early hours of this morning.

According to the PPRO who confirmed the clash, no casualty was recorded in the clash.

He added that the Divisional Police Officer with his men have brought the situation under control.