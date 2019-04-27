<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kaduna State Government yesterday announced the imposition of 24-hour curfew on Kasuwan Magani area of Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The curfew followed the eruption of fresh crisis in the area on Thursday, during which three persons were killed and a house razed.

At dawn yesterday, the state government announced the imposition of the curfew to check further bloodshed.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who broke the news said the curfew was with immediate effect.

A few hours later, government reinstated dusk to dawn curfew in Kujama and Maraban Rido communities of Chikun Local Government Area until further notice.

Aruwan said: “The Kaduna State Government has further reviewed the security situation in and around Kajuru Local Government Area.

“Consequent to this review, the government has decided, as a preventive measure, to reinstate dusk to dawn curfew in Kujama and Maraban Rido communities of Chikun Local Government Area until further notice.

“Effective today, Friday, 26th April 2019, curfew will be enforced from 6pm to 6am daily in Kujama and Maraban Rido. Residents of these communities are encouraged to support and cooperate with the security agencies as they uphold peace and security.”

It was gathered that trouble started when the body of a Hausa boy was found in a well.

Some Hausa boys soon gathered and launched a reprisal attack on Adara boys who were returning from the market.

One of those attacked was rushed to St. Gerard Catholic Hospital where he died yesterday morning.

An eyewitness said: “Two of our boys were coming from the market in the evening on Thursday and decided to follow the bypass.

“They were attacked and thoroughly beaten by some Hausa boys. One of them was taken to St. Gerald Hospital where he later died as a result of the beating.”

Security operatives were subsequently sent to the area to check the situation from degenerating.

The Chairman of Kajuru Local Government, Cafra Caino, said the situation had been brought under control, following the curfew imposed on the area by the state government to avert further violence.

“Yesterday there was tension and security personnel were deployed and the whole area was cordoned,” the chairman added.