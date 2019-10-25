<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Friday sentenced three internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo boys’, to jail for defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

The convicted persons, it was learnt, were arrested and arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta Division, convicted the duo of Opeyemi Ademosun and Gbolahan Olamide Dalamu of criminal impersonation and sentenced them to one-year imprisonment each.

In the same vein, Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the same court, also sentenced another fraudster, Sokola Idris, to spend four months in prison.

The EFCC said they were found guilty of the respective one-count offences filed against them by its Ibadan zonal office.