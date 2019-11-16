<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Friday, arraigned four suspects for internet fraud and other related offences.

The suspects are Chilaka Dickson, Abdullahi Abubakar, Olayiwola Azeez, and Enoch Oluyode.

They were arranged on four different charges before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar, of a Kwara State High court sitting in Ilorin the state capital.

Three of the defendants pleaded guilty, while one claimed innocence to the criminal charges brought against them by the anti-graft agency.

The charge against one of the suspects read,” that you Abdullahi Abubakar (alias Bar David John) sometime between July and October, 2017, at Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this honourable Kwara state High court while acting as one Barrister David John, a legal practitioner and notary public in Kwara state with yahoo account [email protected] did cheat one Anthony Galind with email [email protected] by fraudulently inducing him in delivering to you the sum of two hundred dollars under guise of procuring a marriage certificate between him and an alleged Melissa Cromwell, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 of the penal code law and punishable under Section 322 of the penal code.”

Among all the defendants, only Enoch Oluyode pleaded not guilty while Chilaka Dickson, Abdullahi Abubakar and Olayiwola Azeez confessed to the crime and entered plea bargain agreement with the prosecution.

Items including phones, laptops, money and a bag full of charms were tendered as exhibits.

Prosecuting counsel, Andrew Akoja told Justice Abdulgafar to convict the ones that pleaded guilty according to the plea bargain agreement and give a date to open the case against Oluyode.

Justice Abdulgafar, however, adjourned the matter till next Tuesday for further hearing.