<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) were on Wednesday found dead in a hostel after allegedly overdosing on mixture of tramadol, codeine and vodka.

A fourth student was still alive but unconscious and was rushed to hospital.

The bodies were found at the Sunshine Castle Hostel, Umuchima ihiagwa, one of the communities close to the university.

Two of them, according to a witness’ account, died instantly while the only lady amongst them and another male student were found unconscious.

They were immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre Owerri where they were admitted at the Intensive Care Unit.

The male student later died at the hospital, after efforts to revive him by a team of medical personnel failed.

Following the incident, students of the hostel have vacated the hostel while the caretaker has been arrested by the police.

The spokesperson of the University, Uche Nwaelue, said that the institution cannot yet confirm if the victims were its students.

The state’s police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident.

“The caretaker reported the matter and our men visited the scene and found the four of them stark naked and unconscious,” the spokesman said.

He said they were rushed to the hospital where three of them were confirmed dead.

“Substances suspected to be tramadol and Indian hemp were found with them,” he added.