Three feared dead as pirates attack military checkpoint in Delta

Three persons including a soldier are feared dead following an attack launched by sea pirates at a military checkpoint in Tuomo community, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The attack which was reportedly launched at about 11.30pm on Monday, was aimed at dispossessing military personnel of their weapons.

However, the initial attack by the hoodlums who came in a speedboat, was repelled by the operatives.

In the ensuing duel between the hoodlums and the operatives, three persons including two of the hoodlums and one soldier were felled.

Besides, the gallant soldiers arrested one of the fleeing gunmen during the attack.

Due to the incident, tension is brewing among residents of Tuomo neigbouring communities in the locality.

Efforts to reach authorities of Operation Delta Safe on the incident proved abortive.

But acting Public Relations Officer of Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe said his office was yet to be informed about the incident.