A Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Friday ordered that three farmers be remand in prison custody over alleged culpable homicide, pending legal advice from the Niger State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Those remanded are Idris Aliyu, Umaru Tsado and Mohammed Alkali.

Magistrate Ahmed Garafini declined to take the defendants’ plea owing to lack of jurisdiction.

Garafini directed the police to forward a duplicate of their case file to the DPP.

He adjourned the matter until April 22 for further mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Aliyu Maiyaki told the court that one Usman Dankuagi of Dankuagi village in Wushishi Local Government Area reported the matter on March 24.

Maiyaki alleged that the defendants caused the death of one Aliyu Aliyu of the same address.

He said the defendants were arrested after police investigations.

The offence, he said, are contrary to the provisions of sections 97 and 221 of the Penal Code Law.