A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced three farmers to eight months imprisonment each over N1 million fraud.

The convicts, Simon Ayuba, 32, Solomon Waya, 35 and Samuel Seaman, 42, all residents of Ajaita Kakau in Kaduna had been arraigned on a three count charge on Jan. 12.

In his judgment, the Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, said the prosecution was able to prove the charge of conspiracy, breach of trust and cheating against the convicts.

Emmanuel, thereafter, sentenced them to eight months imprisonment each with an option of N15, 000 fine each.

The magistrate also ordered the convicts to pay N800, 000 to the complainant as compensation.

He said that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to others and advised the convicts to desist from committing crime.

The prosecutor, Insp. Leo Joseph, told the court that Queen Daniel of Ungwan Barde Sabon Tasha wrote a letter of complaint to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation.

According to the prosecutor, sometimes in 2014, the complainant bought a plot of land located at Kakau from the convicts at the rate of N1 million.

Joesph said the convicts fraudulently collected the said amount from the complainant under false pretense of selling the land to her, when they had already sold it to another person.

“When the complainant went to make a fence on the said land, she discovered that another person had already started building on it.

The prosecutor said all attempts by the complainant to recover her money proved abortive.

The offences contravened Sections 59, 297 and 307 of the Kaduna state Penal Code Law, 2017.

They had pleaded not guilty to the charge.