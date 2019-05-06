<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three farmers: Omolara Ogunbayo, Boluwaji Ayara and Anu Idilogbe, were on Monday brought before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, over alleged felony and assault.

Ogunbayo, 25; Ayara, 41; and Idilogbe, 25, who are of no fixed addresses, are standing trial on a three-count charge of felony, assault and forceful entering a parcel of land.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendants on March 13, at 8:30 a.m., unlawfully entered a farmland located along the Okitipupa-Aye Road, Okitipupa.

Orogbemi said that the land belonged to the complainant, Oluwagbemiga Ogunbayo.

The prosecutor said that the defendants assaulted Ogunbayo by beating him up and tore his clothes over the land.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 355 and 249(D), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

The chief magistrate, Mr Musa Al-Yunus, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each and a surety each in like sums.

Al-Yunus said that the sureties must produce evidence of one-year tax clearance as part of the bail conditions.

The case was adjourned until May 15, for further hearing.