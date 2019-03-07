



The Police, yesterday, arraigned three farmers before an Iyanganku Magistrate’s Court over killing three cows belonging to their friend by poisoning farm food.

The Police charged Toyin Adegoke, 40; Segun Temiye, 30, and Segun Idowu, 35, who all live in Oke Ofiki, Tapa, Ayete, with two counts of conspiracy and administering poisonous substance to a farm.

The Police prosecutor, Sergeant Olalekan Adegbite, told the court that Adegoke, Temiye and Idowu conspired to commit the offence.

Adegbite said the defendants unlawfully and wilfully administered poisonous substance to the farm, property of their friend, Abubakar Mohammed.

He said the cows were valued at N550,000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 495 (1) (d) and 517 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate E. O. Enilolobo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety each.

Enilolobo adjourned the case until March 28, for hearing.