The Police in Anambra state confirmed the arrest of three persons for allegedly impersonating military personnel.

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested wearing military camouflaged uniforms under the pretence that they were serving military personnel.

He said, “The Command Special Anti-cult unit had on the 5/12/19 arrested one Joseph Onyedika ‘m’ aged 23yrs of okposi in Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State, Emmanuel Christopher ‘m’ aged 27years of Oraifite in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State ” ThankGod Sike ‘m’ aged 25 years of Obioma Ngwa in Abia State but residing at Nnewi In Anambra State.

“Suspects were arrested wearing Military camouflaged uniforms under pretence that they are serving military personnel and a Jackknife was also recovered in their possession.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that two of the suspects were fake soldiers while the third one was undergoing further investigation at the military cantonment to ascertain his true identity.

Mohammed also confirmed the arrest of four men suspected to be cultists.

He said the suspects confessed they were to initiate new members into Black axe confraternity before they rounded up by the Police.

He said, “Following intelligence report, Police operatives attached to Special Anti cult unit (SPACS) stormed a forest located within Abagana in Njikoka LGA of Anambra State and arrested four male suspects who confessed that they were to initiate new members into Black axe confraternity before they rounded up by the Police.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects includes one locally made double barrel Pistol, one locally-made Beretta pistol, five live cartridges, 12 expended cartridges, one musical Drum, one big axe, one gallon containing mixed concoction, charms and other incriminating items.”

He said the suspects would be charged after investigations were concluded.