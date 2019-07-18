<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three men – Adekola Martin, 45; Abdullah Basiru, 23; and Jimoh Abubakar, 59, were arraigned on Thursday before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan over alleged unlawful possession of two human heads.

Newsmen reports that Martin and Basiru of Oja Funi area of Ede, Osun, and Abubakar whose address was not disclosed were arraigned on a two-count charge of unlawful possession of human heads.

The prosecutor, Sikiru Opaleye, told the court that Martin and Basiru with others at large conspired to commit the offence.

Opaleye said the duo allegedly had in their possession two human heads without justification while Abubakar received them.

“On July 11, at about 3: 10 pm, a police patrol team attached to Ikoyi–Ile/Ogbomoso Road intercepted the duo with the human heads without justification.

“Abubakar was allegedly nabbed as the receiver, ” Opaleye said.

He said the offences contravened Section 329A and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.Ogunkanmi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Ogunkanmi, who said one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendants, adjourned the matter till Sept 6 for mention.