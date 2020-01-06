<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three security guards: Milacasupe Jackson, 28, Peter Alfons, 25, and Mustapha Usman, 27, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing a car valued N2.6 million.

The defendants are being tried for conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Adegoke Philip, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 8 at Agidingbi, Ikeja.

Philip said that the defendants stole an unregistered Toyota Sienna car belonging to Teeded Motor Nigeria Ltd.

“The defendants, who are security guards, conspired to steal their company’s car.

“The defendants persuaded a man to buy the car. When the potential buyer sighted the car, he suspected it to have been stolen.

“Unknown to the defendants, the would-be buyer quickly alerted the police about the development.

“The police rushed to the scene and arrested the defendants,” the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing while Section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

Following their plea of not guilty; the magistrate, Mrs O.A. Akokhia, released the defendants on bail of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Akokhia said that all the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

The magistrate fixed further hearing for Jan. 23.