Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the death of three persons in a suspected petroleum pipeline explosion fire in the Konkon area of Oyigbo local area of Rivers State.

The huge flame of fire from the explosion had resulted in pademonium among thousands leading to residents fleeing the area in droves.

Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the fire explosion said three persons so far are dead from the incident.

Omoni said fire service Officers and men have arrived the scene and are battling to put out the fire.

It was not clear the exact time the pipeline explosion occurred, but the fire was already raging about 8 am Saturday June 22.

At the time of filing this report, the fire is still raging ferociously, destroying everything within reach.

The lawmaker representing Oyigbo State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Promise Nwankwo, not only confirmed the raging disaster, but added that residents have fled the area to avoid being caught in the inferno.

The lawmaker called on Federal, State fire service and public spirited individuals to come quickly to the area to help put out the fire to curtail the spread.

Konkon and many Communities in Oyigbo have petroleum products pipelines crisscrossing them. Also prevalent in the communities were activities of oil thieves. But it was yet not clear if the Saturday explosion was caused by system failure or activities of the oil thieves.