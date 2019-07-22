<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three persons died in Saturday’s accident on the Enugu/Abakaliki Expressway, Abakaliki.

The accident involved two trucks (KL 319 YY and UGB 743 XA).

The first truck, according to eyewitnesses, hit five persons. Three of them were suspected to have died immediately. According to the source, one of the trucks carelessly changed lane and the second truck ran into some bike men on the pavement.

“Truck KL 319YY was coming from the lane of those coming into Abakaliki, on top speed, while the other truck came through G-Hostel side, and was overtaking without looking well. The first truck tried to dodge the second one but hit the bike men on the pavement and jumped into the other lane.

“He almost killed another bike man but he jumped off his bike early enough so the truck crushed the bike and the bag of melon on it.

“One of the bike men’s legs were cut off and a child of about 4 to 6 years was unconscious while his father was suspected to have died.

“Thank God for the prompt response by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who took the victims to the hospital.”

Meanwhile both truck drivers survived without injuries.

An official of the FRSC, who was at the scene refused to comment.

Governor David Umahi has condoled with families of the deceased.

A statement by his media aide, Emmanuel Igwe, was dismayed at the incident and directed that speed breakers be built on the road from Onuebonyi junction to the Ebonyi State University (EBSU) permanent site axis of the expressway.

The governor noted that his administration had built three flyovers and a pedestrian bridge to end incessant accidents on the road, adding that the government would continue to ensure safety of lives and property.