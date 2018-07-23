A middle-aged man, Austin Onodaro and two others identified as Ugochukwu Igbo and David Magini have allegedly be detained at the ‘C’ Division of the Delta State Police Command.

They were allegedly clamped into detention cell, last Friday, when they lodged a report at the police station about a corpse that was found at the business premises of Mr. Onodaro located along Cable Road, Asaba, Delta State.

Investigation revealed that Onodaro, who lives far from his business premises was alerted earlier on the fateful day that a corpse of an unidentified man was around his business premises.

After confirming the presence of the corpse, Onodaro was said to have rushed to the police station in company of the other two men to report that matter.

Onodaro was, however, made to write a statement under caution, after operatives had allegedly made him to cough out N10,000 to purchase fuel for vehicle to enable the police evacuate the corpse.

Efforts to secure their bail as at Friday proved abortive, as Onodaro, said to be hypertensive had to rely on his wife for his medication while in detention during the weekend.

Although, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Mustafa and the public relations officer, Andrew Aniamaka, could not be reached, sources close to the management team of the command confirmed the development.

According to the sources, Onodaro and others were detained to assist operatives in attempting to unravel the circumstances surrounding the mystery corpse, adding that the Commissioner of Police has already handed down a marching order to the homicide department to expedite investigation.

But neighbors in the area where the corpse was discovered frowned at the action of police, saying that it will discourage people from coming forward to volunteer information.

John Isimeh, a resident in the area said: “Onodaro is well known in this area as a gentleman. When the corpse was discovered, he was alerted and he quickly came down to this place.

“He went in company of the other two men to inform the police of the development and we were surprised when we were told that they were detained.

“With what has just happened to Onodaro, who do you think would volunteer information to the police? Do you think I would volunteer to help an accident victim along the road? Of course it is not possible.”

As at the time of filing nobody has come forward to make any complaint of any missing person. There was, however, speculation that the corpse was that of a lunatic, which was yet to be verified.