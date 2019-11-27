Three Chinese miners abducted in Ijoka village near Itagunmodi, Osun State, on Monday have been released.
The three men regained freedom on Wednesday.
Although details of how they were freed was not available as of the time of filing this report, the Osun State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Ige, however, confirmed their release.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]