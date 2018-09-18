Three men, who allegedly conspired to defraud seven people of N750,000 on the pretext of depositing the money into a cooperative society account for them, were on Tuesday arraigned in Lagos.

The accused — Oluwafemi Akali, 35; Monday Ajuesi, 58; and Olumeto Akali, 60 — are facing a 15-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and obtaining money by false pretences at a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, the accused committed the offences sometime between January 2016 and September 2018 at Makoko area of Lagos.

She alleged that the accused conspired to present themselves as cooperative society cash collectors in order to collect money from people.

“My Lord, they paraded themselves as staff of one Kajola Cooperative Society and have been collecting money from people for years.

“They told the complainants that they were depositing the money into the cooperative society for them.

“It was when one of the complainants went to the cooperative society to make withdrawal that it was discovered that the money was not deposited.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that they were not staff of the cooperative society and that there were more victims swindled by them,” Olaluwoye said.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The offences contravened Sections 280, 287, 313, 314, 411 and 412 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

Chief Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She said some of the sureties must be blood relations while others should show evidence of three years tax payment.

The case was adjourned until Dec. 5 for mention.