Two women and a thirteen-year-old boy kidnapped in Sokoto State a month ago, have been freed.

This is contained in a press statement issued to journalists in Sokoto by Aminu Abdullahi Abubakar, Director of Press to the state’s Deputy Governor.

The trio, Inno Abubakar Moriki, 55, from Moriki in Zamfara State, Halima Muhammad, 50, and Lawali Musa, 13, both from Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State, were received by the state Deputy Governor, Honourable Maniru Muhammad Dan’iya, at the government house on Saturday.

The Commissioner for Career and Security, Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd), said, “The women and the boy were rescued in Sokoto from their captives under the state government’s amnesty program to bandits and kidnappers in Sokoto axis.

“This remarkable result is the fruit of our continuous effort in line with the state government to make Sokoto more safer and free from banditry and kidnapping.”

Responding, the state Deputy Governor Honourable Maniru Muhammad Dan’iya said, the positive thinking of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, to rescue all Sokoto State captives and beyond the shores of Sokoto is yielding positive outcome as more than twenty people had been rescued without paying a ransom.

He said, “Governor Tambuwal was delighted as the bandits are keeping their end of the bargain as they saw the seriousness of Sokoto State Governor and the government.

“The Governor has also directed his personal physician to check their health status for onward handing over to their families in Zamfara and Isa local government respectively.”