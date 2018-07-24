A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded three brothers, Murtala Bello, 28, Dauda Bello, 27 and Maccido Bello, 20 in prison for conspiring and trespassing into the house of one Salihu Abubakar.

The accused persons who reside in Rijiyar Dorowa area of Sokoto pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy and house trespass.

The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, ordered that they be remanded in prison and adjourned the case till July 30, for further hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Monday Kennedy told the court that the matter was reported at the Dadin Kowa police station by the complainant, Malam Salihu Abubakar of Tsalibawa area of Sokoto on July 3.

Abubakar said the accused persons stormed his house with cutlasses and threatened to kill him.

Kennedy said the offence contravened sections 97, 349, and 397 of the Penal Code.