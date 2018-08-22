Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Saturday arrested three men for vandalising the mast of telecommunications giant, MTN, in Atan Ota area of Ado Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The development was confirmed via a statement on Tuesday by the police.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development, gave the names of the suspects as Kehinde Yahaya, 36; Akeem Adetona, 36; and Taofeek Olalere, 36.

Oyeyemi said they were arrested following a distress call made to the Divisional Police Officer of Atan Ota, SP Abiodun Salau, at about midnight by vigilante men at Onigbogbo Phase II that a group of thieves have broken into the MTN mast house and were carting away 12 solar power panels, valued at about N14 million.

On the strength of the distress call, Salau led his patrol men to the scene, where three of the hoodlums were arrested, while others escaped into the nearby bush.

Recovered from them were the 12 solar panels as well as their operational Danfo bus, with registration number Lagos LND 10 XE.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad for discreet investigation.

Iliyasu equally directed that serious manhunt should be launched for the fleeing members of the gang with the view of bringing them to justice.