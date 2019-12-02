<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected thieves who vandalised and carted away N1.8 million telecommunications mast in the Ibafo area of the state.

Police said the suspects were members of a syndicate, who specialised in vandalising telecommunications companies’ masts in Ibafo, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said Adeola Oyesanya, Bashiru Mohammed and Musa Mohammed were arrested on Saturday with their loot.

According to him, the suspects were arrested following a report by a security guard attached to an MTN mast in Papa Ibafo area that a group of thieves had invaded the site, vandalised and carted away 12 batteries valued at about 1.8 million naira.

“On receiving the report, the DPO Ibafo, SP Abiodun Ayinde, quickly mobilised his anti-robbery men and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the suspects abandoned their loot and escaped to the nearby bush.

“The entire area was subsequently cordoned off by the policemen and the bush was properly combed as a result of which the first suspect Adeola Oyesanya was arrested.

“His arrest led to the arrest of the other two suspects who are the receivers of stolen goods.

“On interrogation, they all confessed to the commission of the crime and that they have been on the business for quite some time now,” he said.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.