The police in Katsina State have arrested three suspects in connection with the kidnap of two children of the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Matazu Local Government Area of the state, Kabiru Matazu.

The spokesman for the command, SP Gambo Isah, announced the arrest at the command headquarters in Katsina on Tuesday.

The suspects were believed to be members of a gang of bandits, who invaded the chairman’s residence, killed his guards and kidnapped his two sons last Wednesday.

According to a family source, who pleaded anonymity, one of the abducted boys recently completed his senior secondary school education.

The police spokesperson, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, did not disclose their names.

Those arrested were two suspected bandits and the mother of another, who is still at large.

Isah said, “We are not relenting in our efforts to secure the release of the two children. As of now, we have arrested three persons strongly suspected to be connected with the incident.

“Two men and a woman, who is the mother of one of the suspected bandits, have been arrested. We are doing everything possible to ensure that the boys are released safely.”

A family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case, told newsmen that the abductors had contacted the family and demanded N50m ransom as a condition for the release of the boys.

“We are still pleading with the abductors; they initially demanded N50m as ransom but we told them that we could not raise that amount. The boys are still in captivity and we are praying that they are released on time,” the source said.

However, the police spokesman stated that he was unaware of the demand for ransom.

Efforts to get a reaction from the council chairman over the incident were unsuccessful.