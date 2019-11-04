<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kazeem Hammed, Chukwuka Uzor and Kabiru Hammed, were on Monday docked at an Ikeja Magistrates Court for allegedly stealing two Toyota Corolla cars worth N4 million.

Hammed, 37, a rewire, resides at Ojota St., Epe, Lagos, Uzor, 34, a businessman, resides at Umunija Village, Anambra, while Hammed, 31, a rewire of No. 10, Imota Agoro St., Ikorodu, Lagos.

The defendants are facing charges of conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen property to which they pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Mathew Akhaluode told the court that the defendants with some other persons still at large committed the offences in Epe, Lagos, on Aug. 10 and Aug. 19.

Akhaluode said the defendants stole a Toyota Corolla car with registration No. EPE-427 FM valued at N2.2 million belonging to one Mr. Opeyemi Orunbonfrom where it was parked.

He said the trio also stole another Toyota Corolla car with registration No. AGL-546 FW valued at N1.8 million property of one Mr. Joshua Lawal.

According to the Prosecutor, the defendants used a master key to gain access to the cars. The prosecutor said that Uzor received one of the stolen cars valued at N1.8 million from Hammed knowing fully well that the car was stolen.

Akhaluode said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs. A.A. Adetunji, granted each of the defendants N300,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov. 27 for mention.