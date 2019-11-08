<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ebonyi State Police Command, on Wednesday, arraigned three persons, Mbam Oliver, 35; Mbam Igbogu, 40; and Chukwuemeka Nwovu, 22, for allegedly stealing goats and fish.

They were arraigned before an Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court on four counts bordering on stealing, burglary, felony and conspiracy.

It was gathered that the accused persons committed the offences on November 3, 2019, at Igidiagbo Okpotumo in the Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

The accused were alleged to have broken into the house of one Mr Godwin Nwogboga and stole his two goats.

It was also alleged that they forcefully entered into the house of one Mrs Cecilia Nwaji, whom they dispossessed of her fish.

The police prosecutor, Mr Eze Ndubuaku, told the court that the offences were punishable under sections 516A (a), 411 (a) and 390 of the Criminal Code, Cap 33 Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

The charges read in part, “That you Mbam Oliver, Mbam Igbogu and Chukwuemeka Nwovu, on November 3, 2019, at Igidiagbo Okpotumo, Abakaliki in the Abakaliki Magisterial District, did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit; burglary and stealing, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 516A (a) of the Criminal Code Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

“That you Mbam Oliver, Mbam Igbogu and Chukwuemeka Nwovu, on November 3, 2019, at Igidiagbo Okpotumo, Abakaliki in the Abakaliki Magisterial District, did break into and enter the dwelling house of one Cecilia Nwaji and Godwin Nwogboga by night time with intent to commit felony, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 411(a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

“That you Mbam Oliver, Mbam Igbogu and Chukwuemeka Nwovu, on the same day, time and place in the aforesaid magisterial district did steal two goats valued at N65,000 and fish valued at N15,000, properties of one Godwin Nwogboga and Cecilia Nwaji, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.”

The accused persons were not granted bail because two out of the four counts contravened Section 411(a) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ebonyi State.

According to the Chief Magistrate, Nnenna Onuoha, since the offences were committed