Police in Ogun State have shot dead three armed robbery suspects at Fidiwo area of the state, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In a statement on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the trio were killed by the police on Saturday, following a distress call received by the policemen attached to Owode-Egba Division, that robbers were attacking one Jumoke Ogunbade, a popular bush meat seller who had gone to the area to meet her supplier.

On receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Division, CSP Sheu Alao, swiftly led his anti robbery team to the scene where they engaged the robbers in a gun battle which lasted for about 30 minutes.

“At the end of the encounter, three members of the gang were gunned down, while others escaped into the nearby bush with gunshot wounds.

“Recovered from them are one locally made single barreled gun, one shot double barreled gun, one single barreled muzzle loading gun, one live cartridge, a wrist watch belonging to the victim and cash sum of N10, 220.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, who commended the policemen for their quick response to the distress call, has ordered for serious manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

He also appealed to members of the public especially hospitals, traditional healers and other health officials to immediately report to the police, if anybody with gunshot injuries visits their centres”. The PPRO stated in the statement.