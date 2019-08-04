<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One of the thieves terrorising the staff, students and other residents of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) the has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that one Odionye Wilson was arrested by the security unit of the university when the students who were sitting for examination dropped their belongings as is customary of them during examination.

The 23 years old Wilson, who claimed to be a rusticated student, informed the University Security team, during interrogation, that be belonged to a seven-man syndicate that specialised in coming to OAU to rob people and steal their valuables. He was subsequently handed over to the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police, “A” Division, Ile – Ife, which arraigned him in court and secured his conviction.

Wilson, and others now at large, on Wednesday, 31st July, 2019, at about 1625:00 hours at the ICT centre of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, did steal one Itel S31 handset, valued #29,950:00 property of one Abayomi Oluwatobiloba; IPad phone, valued #200,000:00; itel phone valued #7,000:00; and one BlackBerry phone valued #45,000:00, total valued #252,000:00, property of one Ilegieuno Ibrahim.

Others items stolen include: Tecno Canon X phone valued #50,000:00 and one Tecno 66 phone valued #8,000:00 property of one Ajayi Jonathan. Rukayat Olajide’s Tecno Pop phone valued #38,000:00, Tecno phone valued #5,000:00, phone charger valued #3,000:00 and the cash sum of #5,000:00 were also stolen

In a Charge Sheet No: MIF/305/2019, Commissioner of Police versus ODIONYE Wilson ‘m’ Age 23 years, Magistrate Owolawi found him guilty on counts one, two and three and accordingly sentenced him to five years on each count. The sentence were to run concurrently.