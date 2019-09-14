<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ilara Mokin community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State was on Friday’s evening thrown into commotion as youths in the community laid siege on their monarch’s palace.

The irate youths, who accused their traditional ruler, Alara of Ilara-Mokin, Oba Aderemi Adefehinti of allegedly refusing to partake in this year’s new yam festival, attacked the monarch alongside his wife.

It was gathered that the youths were infuriated by the decision of the monarch shirking in his royal role, following his alleged ‘born again’ stance.

In the course of the melee, the monarch’s wife, Olori Adefehinti was unlucky as she was beaten and injured by the youths while the monarch was rescued through the exit door behind the palace.

Confirming the development, the police spokesperson in the state, Femi Joseph disclosed that the situation was now control.