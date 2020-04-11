<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Pandemonium, Friday night broke out at Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, following the killing of the Pastor of the Celestial Church of Christ, Breakthrough Cathedral, Ibusa, Parish 1, Most Senior Evangelist Stephen Akpor by two suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The Fulani herdsmen, it was gathered stormed the church at about 8:30 pm when the deceased was praying and counselling five of his members in the front church hall.

The deceased who was transferred from Calabar February last year, according to sources, had a wife and five children.

Most Supreme Evangelist Isaiah George of the Archdioceses of Ughelli 1, who came in from Ughelli on getting the information, told newsmen that the hoodlums numbering two after a failed attempt to break into the house, forced the window of the room opened and shot the deceased severally through the window.

He said the wife had to take cover in the kitchen while the shooting was going on.

He said the late Stephen Akpor, who was in his mid-50s, hailed from Orogun in Ughelli North local government area of the state.

Also speaking with newsmen, a member of the church, Mr Temitope who gave a detailed account of what happened, said: “We were here in the church premises with the Prophet and some church members, when suddenly two Fulani men came with rifles and ordered us to lie down, then our pastor got up and went into his room.

“They beckoned on him to come back but he ignored them. At that point, those of us lying down were matched into the bush and they ordered us to remove our garments and lie facing down.





“As we were about complying, one of them realizing that they had left one person at the church again led us back to meet with the Pastor. When we got back, they again ordered us to lie down while one of them went to meet the Pastor in the room.

“Next we heard was an argument as the Pastor refused to open the door. At that point, the second one joined them and they started shooting inside from the window after they removed the net that was when we had the opportunity to escape into the bush.

“He has gunned him down through the window. Before the police got here and took him to the General Hospital, Ibusa, he gave up the ghost”.

Patron of the Church, Mr Peter Lotobi, who spoke on the telephone, said; “As soon as I got the wind of the sad development, I got in touch with the police when I saw them around Kefas Road in Ibusa and alerted them about it, but before we got there it was already too late.”

Meanwhile, one of the Doctors who received the deceased at the Ibusa General Hospital, said the Pastor was also stabbed after being shot. The Doctor who pleaded anonymity said the Pastor died as a result of the injuries he sustained from the stabbing.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, adding that the Police have commenced an investigation into the matter.

She said the Police and local vigilante were on the trail of the suspected hoodlums, expressing hope that the suspects would be apprehended and brought to book.