Officers and men of the Nigeria Police on Thursday vacated the gates to Ekiti State Government House they had occupied for two days.

The development succeeded in dousing the mounting tension generated by Wednesday’s encounter between the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose and the police.

Security agents had also vacated the campaign office of the Gubernatorial Candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Deputy Gov. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka.

Supporters of the governor had thronged the Government House for the greater part of the day.

Many of them, who demanded to see the governor hail and hearty, were intermittently calmed down by some of the aides who said that the governor was getting better and that there was no cause for alarm.

Deputy Gov. Olusola-Eleka told the supporters that the governor was fast regaining consciousness and that there was nothing to fear.

He also told them to maintain the peace and to refrain from taking the law into their hands, saying that two wrongs would not make a right.

As a result of the police vacation of the gates to the Government House, many people, who kept trooping in, said they were happy to identify with the governor.

They said they had no regret over their decision.

Meanwhile, there are strong indications that Gov. Fayose may declare one-day free-working on Friday to enable civil servants to travel for Saturday’s polls.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Idowu Adelusi, said that arrangements were on to allow workers to leave for their home towns since there would be restriction of human and vehicular movements on Saturday.