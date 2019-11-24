<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

There is palpable tension at the Nigeria Correctional Service in Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom State as inmates in the early hours of Saturday protested the alleged killing of their colleague.

It was gathered that the protest was triggered after a prison warder allegedly beat an inmate to death Friday evening.

The irate inmates numbering over a hundred insisted that the deputy comptroller in charge of NCS Eket must go even as they destroyed properties worth millions of naira including four cells.

Some prisoners tried to escape from custody amidst the confusion but were prevented by warders. A number of them were injured and apprehended by the warders.

“The clinic facilities, kitchen, store houses, pantry and other facilities and condemned inmates cells and nearly all the facilities were destroyed,” a source who refused to be named said. He explained that the inmates had created holes on the walls to ease their escape.

The Nation learnt that scores of heavily armed warders surrounded the hospital where the injured inmates were receiving treatment.

“The warders surrounded the hospital where the three inmates were hospitalised,” he said.

He observed that if not for the combined JTF, DSS, Police, detachment of neighbouring personnel in other local government areas including Uyo, the inmates would have escaped. He noted that they were shooting sporadically to ensure that the inmates could not escape from the prison.