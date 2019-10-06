<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nkek community in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State is on edge following the death of one Lucky Christopher Udoakpan allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen.

The chairman of the council, Mr. Uko Idiong, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said the Udoakpan was killed on Friday when he went to weed his farm.

The council boss said the deceased was in his farm when some herdsmen entered and insisted on feeding their cattle with his crops which led to a quarrel.

He said the herders had in the fit of rage pulled out machetes and inflicted cuts on the deceased leading to his death.

”The incident happened in Nkek village. Nkek village is in Ward 3 in Southern Ukanafun.

“Youths of the village called to inform me of the incident and I quickly went there with the House of Assembly member, Hon. Charity Ido, to inspect the scene.

“But before I went there I had to call my Divisional Police Officer, Edet Offiong, who was ahead of me. The police saw the corpse and took it to compound of one of the chiefs in the village. So I told them to wait till I arrive.

“When I got there the youths of the village were aggrieved and I had to talk to them to remain calm.

“The villages informed me that the deceased went to his farm to weed. While he was there, he saw the herdsmen with their cattle. He told them to leave his farm because the cows were destroying his crops,” he said.

“They said that while they were talking, the herdsmen challenged him and brought out daggers and machetes and cut the man in about three places on his body and the man died.

“I directed that the corpse should be deposited in the mortuary that same day. It is regrettable and sad that the man died leaving behind his new-born baby who is still breastfeeding, a young wife and aged mother.

“I told the DPO that they should look for the herdsmen who killed the man. But the police reported that they could not find them as not even the footprints of the herdsmen or the cows were seen,”, the council chairman added.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident and said: “The police are aware of the incident and investigation is ongoing.”

It was gathered that the incident was the second in a row when herdsmen allegedly killed a local in the past two months. In August a native of Mkpat Enin local government area of the state was equally allegedly killed in his farm also by suspected herders.