A 27-year-old tenant, Aliyu Mohammed, who allegedly assaulted landlord’s wife and his son was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos state.

Mohammed, a businessman, residing in Dopemu area of Agege in Lagos state, is being tried for conspiracy and assault.

The Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Clifford Ogu, said that the accused committed the offences on August 3 at his residence.

Ogu said that the accused and two others still at large conspired to assault the wife and son of Mr Kehinde Onatayo, the complainant.

“The accused brought his friends to the house to assault the complainant’s wife, Mrs Eunice Onatayo and his son, Mr Akinkum Onatayo.

“Mohammed earlier had a disagreement with the complainant; he came home with his accomplices to deal with him, but did not meet him, instead he descended on his family through beating.

“The accused severely caused injuries on their bodies,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the complainant reported the case and the accused was arrested.

The offences contravened Sections 173 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 173 prescribes three years jail term for assault, while Section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offences and he was admitted to a bail of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs J.A Adegun, said the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Adegun adjourned the case until October 4 for hearing.