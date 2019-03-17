



Ten students have so far been mulled down and several others severely wounded in the raging cult war rocking the Federal Polytechnic Nekede in Imo State.

The killings carried out by rival cult groups on vengeance mission, has been going on unchecked for one week.

Victims were either shot or clubbed to death before being decapitated by the dare-devil cultists.

It was reliably gathered that the clash between two rival cult gangs, the Ayes and Baggers confraternities had lasted over two weeks

Residents of the host community who have been witnessing broad day massacre have all fled their homes for fear of being attacked.

Meanwhile, academic activities have grounded to a halt in Polytechnic, while students have all deserted their hostels.

The Management of the institution, it was gathered had placed a restriction on movement in and out of the school after 6pm.

According to one of the students who didn’t want his name to be mentioned: “We are under attack by cultists. Please help us to inform the Police because our lives are in danger.

“Since ten days now there is serious cult clash between two disagreeing cult groups. They said it is a supremacy war. No fewer than ten persons have been shot dead.

The visibly scared student added: “Since I gained admission into this Polytechnic I have never seen it this bad. The gunshots are frightening. Please don’t mention my name”.

An indigene of one of the host communities who does not also want his name in print, said since the deadly cult clash started they have been locking themselves inside their houses.

According to the middle aged man: “here in Umudibia Nekede we are sleeping with our eyes wide opened. There is this boy they killed around our neighbourhood few days ago.

“The boys are members of different cult groups are on a rampage. Please inform security Agencies to come to our rescue Immediately.”

Meanwhile detachment of Police from the state Police Command had been deployed to the polytechnic and other troubled areas, while several arrests have been made.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed that some suspects, including those with arms, have been arrested.

Ikeokwu said that the operation which led to the arrest of the suspects was carried out by the Anti-Cult Department of the Command.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Martin Aligbe, in a telephone chat, said: “We have not confirmed any of the victims to be our student. The cult clashes are happening in the villages, it is not happening in our campus.

“But our concern is that our students live in the villages where these clashes are taking place. We have equally reached out to the Police”.