<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Four teenagers on Thursday pleaded guilty before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court to a charge of stealing phones, valued at N250, 000.

The teenagers are Hamed Afesomu, 16, Thomson Samuel, 15, Akeem Player, 14, and Dare Abiodun, whose age was not stated.

They were arraigned before the court on a three-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, felony, robbery and breach of peace.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against them.

Following their guilty plea, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs F.A. Azeez, remanded them in prison, pending sentencing.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. John Iberedem, the defendants committed the offences on April 15 at Turn-up area of Imota in Ikorodu at 8.00 p.m.

Iberedem told the court that the boys conspired among themselves to rob passersby of their phones.

He said that they also conducted themselves in a manner to cause breach of peace by creating an atmosphere of fear in Imota community.

According to the Prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 299, 297 and 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 297 provides not less than 21 years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit robbery while Section 168(d) stipulates three months for breach of peace.

The case was adjourned until May 29 for facts and sentencing.