No fewer than four teenage girls have been reportedly killed when a boat capsized in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State on Sunday.

It was learnt that the victims had boarded the boat from Unguwar Dan-Zango village of Kankara Local Government to convey them to Malumfashi dam in order to fetch vegetables across the dam but it capsized in the early hours of Sunday before it could get to its destination.

Local authorities, who confirmed the development to newsmen on Tuesday, said the boat capsized with five girls but one of them was rescued by residents of the area, while the bodies of the deceased persons were discovered on Monday.

However, the rescued teenager was said to be the driver of the boat.

According to an eyewitness who craved anonymity, the accident was caused as a result of the inability of the driver to control the boat when it reached the middle of the dam, adding that the scenario forced the boat to capsize, claiming the lives of the passengers.

He admonished parents not to allow their wards to drive boat in the community, stressing that: “This sad event wouldn’t have occurred if it was an adult that was driving the boat.”

As of press time, the deceased were said to have been buried according to Islamic rites.