Seven teenagers, on Monday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged possession of dangerous weapons and Indian hemp.

They are: Oke Olaniyi, 18 (m); Elegbeleye Sunday, 19 (m); Adebayo Oluwaferanmi, 19 (m); Idowu Azeez, 18 (m); ‎Ismaila Yunisa, 19 (m); Falayi Blessing‎, 18 (m) and Ogunlade Dayo, 23 (m).

The defendants, whose addresses were unknown, are facing a three count of alleged possession of dangerous weapons, one battle axe and Indian hemp.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on August 2 at Afatilo Street, Oke-Ila in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the dangerous weapons and one battle axe were found in possession of the defendants.

The prosecutor said that weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, were also found with them.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 516, 417 (c) of the Criminal Code, Law of Ekiti State, 2012 and Section 5 of the Indian Hemp Act Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, and their counsel, Mrs Florence Nwadishi, urged the court to grant them bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

The magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, in her ruling, granted the accused bail in the sum of N10,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

She adjourned the case until August 28 for hearing.