



An Osun Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ile-Ife, on Wednesday, remanded a 19-year-old teenager, Alabi PrinceWill, in prison custody over alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Bassey Asukwo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug 8, around 11:15 pm at Oke-Alaafia Street, Ifetedo, Ife North Local Government Area, Osun.

Asukwo said that the accused conspired with another person now at large to commit felony to wit indecent assault.

He added that the accused forcefully have carnal knowledge of the minor without her consent.

According to him, during the sexual intercourse, one Seye Akinyoade now at large recorded the incidence on video.

The offence contravened sections 360 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of rape and indecent assault.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Ben Adirieje, applied for the bail of the accused in the most Liberal term, adding that the accused would not jump bail, but would produce substantial sureties.

Magistrate A. A. Olowolagba, did not grant the bail of the accused, but ordered for the remand of the accused in prison custody.

Olowolagba adjourned the case until Oct 12, for ruling on the bail application.