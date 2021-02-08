



Hassan Amisu, 19, today bagged a two-month jail sentence for constituting himself into a public nuisance to residents of Karu community in Abuja.

The Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, presided over by Mr. Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave Amisu the option of a N10,000 fine, warning him to conduct himself decorously in future.

A resident of Angwan Hausawa, Karu area of Abuja, claiming to be a mechanic, the Accused had pleaded guilty to the charges and pleaded for leniency.

He was charged with criminal intimidation, public nuisance and being in possession of dangerous weapons.





Earlier, the Prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, had told the court that a distressed caller from Angwan Tiv, Karu Village, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on January 18.

In his testimony, Adeyanju recalled: “The person called and complained of how the convict was terrorising innocent members of the public and causing panic and chaos among them. A team of policemen led by ASP Bala Yunusa were drafted to the scene and the team arrested and brought the Defendant to the station. However, in the course of searching him, he was found to be in possession of a sharp jack-knife and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.”

The Prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 397, 198 and 319 of the Penal Code.