<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A teenager, Umar Murtala, on Sunday evening drowned in a pond at Gwazaye, opposite the Abacha Youth Centre in Gwale LGA of Kano State.

The spokesperson for the Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, told newsmen in Kano that Murtala, 18, drowned at 5:00 pm.

“We received a distress call from one Abubakar Aliyu at 5:00p.m, that Murtala’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we sent our rescue team to the scene at 5:15 pm.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

“Murtala was found dead and his corpse was later handed over to his father, Alhaji Murtala Salisu,’’ the spokesperson said.

In another development, the fire service spokesperson said that Mohammed Shaharali, 20, drowned when he fell into an open pool of water on Sunday morning at Ladanai in Nasarawa LGA of Kano State.

The spokesperson said that the service received a call from Ishaiaku Yaro, at 9:22 am who said a body was found floating on the water.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our rescue team to the scene at 9:30 am.” he said.

According to him, the deceased was rescued unconscious but later confirmed dead.

The spokesperson said his remains were handed to the Head of Hotoron Arewa Central Ward, Murtala Mohammed.

He advised the general public to be careful while bathing in pools, ponds and other sources of water.

NAN reports that there has been increased cases of drowning since the commencement of the heat season in Kano about a month ago.