Bamidele Victor, 18, was on Thursday docked at a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing property of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Victor, of no fixed address, is standing trial for stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 8.40 a.m. on April 10, at a parish of the RCCG, at Badagry-Seme Expressway area of Lagos State.

Adeosun said the accused stole one Tecno Canon 2 camera, valued at N52,000; two plasma television sets valued at N90,000; a Yamaha keyboard valued at N180,000 and one amplifier engine valued at N250,000.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, as amended.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, granted the defendant a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Hotepo adjourned the case until May 30 for hearing.