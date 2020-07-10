



A Kwara State Family Court, on Friday, docked 17-year-old boy, Taofeek Yunus, over alleged sexual molestation of a six-year-old girl at Alore area of Ilorin.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) revealed that the victim’s mother, one Bashirat Ibrahim, reported the matter at Oloje police station, after having discovered strange developments around her daughter.

The report stated that Ibrahim noticed that her daughter’s movement was no longer stable and when she examined her, discovered that she had allegedly been sexually abused by Yunus, who was found with her.





The State Prosecutor, Akinjide Adisa, urged the court to remand the defendant in the appropriate quarters so as to serve as deterrent to others, who might want to perpetrate such a heinous crime.

The Magistrate, Shade Lawal, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the matter till July 29, for further mention.