Teenager declared wanted for robbery arrested in Kano

Kano State Police Command has announced the arrest of an 18-year-old “notorious armed robber”, Sabitu Ibrahim, popularly known as Aljan, of the Kaburma area of Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area.

Aljan, who was on the wanted list of the Kano State Police Command for committing a series of armed robberies, was arrested in possession of a Tricycle by the team of Operation Puff-Adder led by SP Buba Yusuf.

The command said after investigation, the suspect confessed to having connived with other people to attack a Tricyclist at Dorayi Quarters and used cable wire to kill him but escaped with a serious injury.

It added that a “discreet investigation also led to the arrest of one Abdullahi Suleiman, 28, of Gwale Quarters, Abubakar Muhd, 21, of Hausawa Quarters.

“Suspects confessed to have bought parts of the robbed Tricycle from Aljan, and another Tricycle with Reg. No. FGE212QX and KAROTA No. 4636 KMC was found in their possession,” spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said.

However, Kiyawa added that five more motorcycles were also recovered from another gang of armed robbers and that the suspects confessed to have stolen them form different places.

“Sustained Puff-Adder Operations conducted on the 24/11/2021, led to the arrest of Muhd Saidu, 31, of Gobirawa, Yan Yashi, and Abdullahi Tahir, 35, of Kofar Ruwa Quarters.

“Five (5) Motorcycles suspected to be stolen were recovered from them. On investigation, suspects confessed that the Motorcycles were stolen. Investigation is in progress.”