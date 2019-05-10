<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 19-year-old tailor, Tobi Sodiq, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over alleged theft of a cell phone worth N50, 000.

Sodiq, who resides at No. 27, Adebimpe St., Mile 12 in Lagos, is charged with conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, the defendant committed the offences with other persons still at large on April 30, at 8:45 a.m. at Secretariat Bus Stop Along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Lagos.

Eruada said that the defendant stole the Samsung Galaxy phone from the complainant, Mr Gbenga Adefoluwe.

“Adefoluwe was stuck in traffic when Sodiq walked up to his car, distracted his attention and stole the phone.

“The complaint raised an alarm with the help of some passersby the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

Eruade said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The c (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing while Section 411 provides two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum, and adjourned the case until May 27.