A 17-year-old boy and 25 men were on Monday dragged before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates‘ Court in Lagos State over alleged participation in a violent protest and causing a breach of peace at Itire, Surulere.

Ibrahim, 17, Ifeanyi, 33; Kazeem, 30; Fredrick, 45; Abubakar, 29; and 21 others were arraigned on four counts bordering on manner likely to cause a breach of peace, conspiracy and acting in a disorderly manner in the public.

Each of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the four-count.

The Prosecutors Ibijoke Akinpelu and Chinalu Uwadione said that the defendants committed the offences on October 19, at Itire in Surulere.

Akinpelu alleged that the defendants had engaged in a riot disrupting the peace of the neighbourhood and acting in a disorderly manner.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 45, 54, 168 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Adedayo directed that the addresses of the sureties must be verified and each must swear to an affidavit of means.

She adjourned the case until November 18 for mention.